Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,156 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 539.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

UL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. 68,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

