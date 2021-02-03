Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

