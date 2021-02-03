Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after buying an additional 354,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. 107,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,116. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

