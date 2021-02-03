Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

