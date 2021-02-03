Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 67,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

