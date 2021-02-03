Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $139.16. 194,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.94. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $219.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

