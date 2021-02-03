Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 366,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

