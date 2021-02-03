Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,145 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,381. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at $13,076,646.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

