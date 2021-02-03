KARMA (KARMA) Price Up 145.2% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1,534.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $97.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 145.2% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003529 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00078118 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.