Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96.

On Thursday, November 12th, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $484,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

KRTX stock opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

