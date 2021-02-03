Kava.io (KAVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.71 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $2.57 or 0.00006991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $120.56 million and $62.71 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.08 or 0.00185054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $775.56 or 0.02108248 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,869,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

