KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KZMYY. Peel Hunt lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

KZMYY stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.84.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

