KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 972,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,523. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,365. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

