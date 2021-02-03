Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kemper by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $10,239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kemper by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

