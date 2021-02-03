Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

