Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

