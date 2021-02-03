Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 376,220 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

