Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 22,189 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CVBF stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

