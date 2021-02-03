Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,315 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6,876.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Featured Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.