Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,004 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYJ opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

