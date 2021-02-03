Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 49.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

OLED opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.35. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,126,867.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

