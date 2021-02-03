Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

