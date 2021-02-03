Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter.

CUT opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

