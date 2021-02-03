Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $426,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alleghany stock opened at $586.24 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $599.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

