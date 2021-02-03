Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,617 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $443,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $6,443,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

