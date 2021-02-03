Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COG shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

