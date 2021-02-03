Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.61. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Russell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $183,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

