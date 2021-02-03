Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

