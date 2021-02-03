Key Financial Inc Acquires New Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

