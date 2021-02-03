Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 1,227 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

