Key Financial Inc Buys Shares of 585 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $10,033,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,841,361 shares of company stock valued at $132,416,572. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.