Key Financial Inc Invests $45,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

