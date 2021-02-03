Key Financial Inc Invests $59,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NYSE:LLY opened at $197.56 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

