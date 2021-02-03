Key Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

