KeyCorp Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $420.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $387.25 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $404.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $577,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

