KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,515.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

