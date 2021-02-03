Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

