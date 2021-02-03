Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kforce stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $947.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 49,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

