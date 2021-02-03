Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) (CVE:KIDZ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.51. Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 12,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) from C$0.94 to C$1.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of C$66.87 million and a PE ratio of -4.67.

Kidoz Inc. (KIDZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

