Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of KE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.32. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

