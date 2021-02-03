Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.19. Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 79,967 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$13.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns interests in the Bronze Fox project located in Mongolia; Nyngan project covering an area of 762 square kilometers located in the Lachlan fold belt in central New South Wales, Australia; and Nevertire project totaling an area of 382 square kilometers located in New South Wales, Australia.

