Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 19,297,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,123,477. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 284.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

