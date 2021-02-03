Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Major Shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc Sells 210,472 Shares

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KIN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $195.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

