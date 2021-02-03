Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

