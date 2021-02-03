Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.17. 536,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 493,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Kirby alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.