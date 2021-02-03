Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

