KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.71. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. Research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

