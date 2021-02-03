Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.80

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $8.83. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 1,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

