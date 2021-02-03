Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.20 ($57.88).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

