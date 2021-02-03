Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 577,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 472,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 127.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 908,277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 98,447 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth about $16,770,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 658,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

